Christie wins her 1st overall world short track title

March 12, 2017
ROTTERDAM, Netherlands (AP) — Elise Christie of Britain claimed her first overall world championship short track title on Sunday, winning a second individual distance title in the 1,000 meters to set herself up for gold.

After winning the 1,000, the 26-year-old Scot hung on for third place in the concluding 3,000 to clinch the unlikely title. After seven silver and bronze medals at previous world championships, Christie left the Ahoy stadium with three top finishes over the three-day championships. Victory was all the more remarkable since she suffered a concussion earlier in the season.

In the overall standings, Christie came back on the final day to beat Marianne St-Gelais of Canada and Shim Suk-hee of the favored South Koreans.

