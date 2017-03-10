Chuha, Baker help New Mexico St. down Chicago St. 67-53

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Eli Chuha scored 12 points and grabbed 11 rebounds and Ian Baker had 15 points to lead No. 2 seed New Mexico State to a 67-53 win over Chicago State on Thursday in the quarterfinals of the Western Athletic Conference Tournament.

New Mexico State (26-5) advanced to the semifinals Friday to face UMKC which beat Texas Rio Grande Valley 82-78. The Aggies now have won three straight and Chicago State (6-26) ended its season losing 11 in a row.

Brian Greene Jr. made a pair of free throws to give No. 7 seed Chicago State (6-26) an early 14-7 lead with 11:46 to play before halftime, but the Aggies outscored them 21-11 before the break for a three-point lead at intermission.

New Mexico State emerged from the break with a 10-2 run and controlled the rest of the way. Braxton Huggins added 14 points in game where both teams struggled from the field.

Advertisement

The Aggies were 21 for 51 (41 percent) from the floor against 19-for-57 shooting (33) by Chicago State.