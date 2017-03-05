Sports Listen

Clark, No. 18 Cincinnati beat struggling Connecticut 67-47

By WILLIAM S. PAXTON
March 5, 2017
STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Gary Clark had 17 points and 14 rebounds, leading No. 18 Cincinnati over short-handed Connecticut 67-47 Sunday in the regular-season finale for both teams.

Jarron Cumberland added 15 points and Jacob Evans III had 12 for the Bearcats (27-4, 16-2 American Athletic Conference).

Rodney Purvis scored 15 points for UConn (14-16, 9-9), which lost its fourth in a row. The loss dropped the Huskies into the play-in round of the AAC Tournament.

Cincinnati held a 44-32 rebounding advantage, including 17 on the offensive end that it turned into 17 points.

