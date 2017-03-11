Clavell’s 21 helps Colorado St top San Diego St 71-63 in MWC

Sports Listen

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Gian Clavell had 21 points, Emmanuel Omogbo had a double-double and second-seeded Colorado State rallied to defeat No. 6 seed San Diego State 71-63 in the Mountain West Tournament semifinals on Friday night.

Omogbo had 16 points and 11 rebounds for the Rams (23-10), who will face Nevada in Saturday’s championship game. Prentiss Nixon also had 16 for CSU, which lost to Nevada last Saturday in their only meeting to determine the league champion.

Malik Pope had 18 points and Trey Kell 15 for the Aztecs (19-14), who led by as many as 13 early and were up 36-30 at the half.

A 3-pointer by J.D. Paige tied the game and Nixon hit a jumper on the next possession to give the Rams their first lead, 54-52, with 6:31 to go.

Up by one, Clavell and Paige hit back-to-back 3s, making it 63-56 with 2:49 to play. Clavell and Paige both went 4 for 4 from the line in the last two minutes.

Colorado State, which went 20 of 25 from the line while SDSU was 10 of 15, now leads the series 41-40.

