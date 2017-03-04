Sports Listen

Cline’s 2nd triple-double lifts Richmond past Saint Louis

March 4, 2017
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Senior T.J. Cline had a triple-double and freshman De’Monte Buckingham had a career-high 23 points and Richmond turned back Saint Louis 72-62 to end the regular season on Saturday.

Cline scored 19 points with 12 assists and 11 rebounds for his second triple-double of the season. He has the only triple-doubles in school history. Cline joins Evan Turner (Ohio State) and Penny Hardaway (Memphis) as the only three players in the last 25 years to average 18 points, eight rounds and five assists. He also moved into the top 10 in career scoring (1,556), passing Brooklyn Nets coach Kenny Atkinson, and has the third most assists (360) in a season behind two from Greg Beckwith.

Buckingham hit 7 of 9 shots, including all four of his 3-pointers, and went 5 of 5 from the foul line as the Spiders (19-11, 13-5 Atlantic 10) matched their school record for conference wins.

White House prepping government reorg executive order

Mike Crawford had 19 points and Elliott Welmer 17 with eight rebounds for the Billikens (11-20, 6-12), who had won two straight.

Saint Louis was within 1 when ShawnDre’ Jones hit a 3-pointer with 1:46 left. Buckingham followed with another 3 and the Spiders went on to score 10 straight to seal the win.

The Associated Press

