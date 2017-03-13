Sports Listen

Clippers-Jazz, Box

March 13, 2017
L.A. CLIPPERS (108)

Mbah a Moute 2-2 1-1 6, Griffin 3-8 1-2 8, Jordan 5-9 2-2 12, Paul 11-21 6-6 33, Redick 5-11 5-6 16, W.Johnson 0-1 0-0 0, Speights 1-3 0-0 3, Felton 2-4 0-0 4, Rivers 6-11 1-4 15, Crawford 4-8 2-2 11. Totals 39-78 18-23 108.

UTAH (114)

Hayward 9-18 5-7 27, Diaw 2-3 0-0 5, Gobert 5-6 1-1 11, Hill 7-15 3-5 19, Hood 2-7 2-2 6, Ingles 6-9 3-3 18, J.Johnson 6-12 0-0 14, Withey 2-3 0-0 4, Exum 2-3 2-2 8, Burks 0-2 2-2 2. Totals 41-78 18-22 114.

L.A. Clippers 28 28 30 22—108
Utah 23 26 40 25—114

3-Point Goals_L.A. Clippers 12-30 (Paul 5-11, Rivers 2-5, Mbah a Moute 1-1, Speights 1-2, Crawford 1-2, Griffin 1-2, Redick 1-4, W.Johnson 0-1, Jordan 0-1, Felton 0-1), Utah 14-21 (Hayward 4-5, Ingles 3-4, Exum 2-2, Hill 2-4, J.Johnson 2-5, Diaw 1-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_L.A. Clippers 28 (Griffin 9), Utah 42 (Gobert 10). Assists_L.A. Clippers 16 (Paul 7), Utah 22 (Hill 6). Total Fouls_L.A. Clippers 22, Utah 22. Technicals_Paul, Gobert.

