Cobb scratched from start with back stiffness

By master
and The Associated Press March 26, 2017 12:17 pm < a min read
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay Rays right-hander Alex Cobb has been scratched from a start in a minor league game due to left lower back tightness.

Cobb was scheduled to pitch in an intrasquad game Sunday.

“Probably won’t know anything until (Monday) when Cobb comes in and see how he feels,” Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash said before the Rays played the New York Yankees. “To my knowledge he could have pitched today.”

Cobb returned from Tommy John surgery late last season and is trying to regain the pre-injury form that had him on track to be the opening-day starter in 2015.

Shortstop Tim Beckham didn’t play in the Yankees’ game because of hip flexor tightness.

