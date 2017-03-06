Sports Listen

Trending:

EPASocial MediaCOLAWorkforceMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts
WATCH LIVE HUD Secretary Ben Carson to deliver first address to workforce at 1 p.m. EST

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Colbrelli beats leader Demare…

Colbrelli beats leader Demare in Stage 2 of Paris-Nice

By master
and The Associated Press March 6, 2017 11:27 am < a min read
Share

AMILLY, France (AP) — Bahrain-Merida rider Sonny Colbrelli sprinted to victory Monday in the second stage of the Paris-Nice race.

The Italian opened his sprint with about 200 meters to go and held off John Degenkolb to claim the most important win of his career by half a bike length.

Arnaud Demare was third on the flat 195-kilometer (121-mile) route from Rochefort-en-Yvelines to Amilly in the Loire valley.

What impact will the Trump administration have on feds? Read the latest in our First 100 Days section.

Demare, who won the opening stage, remains in the overall lead, six seconds ahead of Julian Alaphilippe. Philippe Gilbert is third, 11 seconds behind.

Advertisement

Two-time champion Richie Porte is more than 15 minutes off the pace.

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Colbrelli beats leader Demare…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1902: Permanent U.S. Census Bureau established

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

U.S.S. Sante Fe moors for port visit in Yokosuka, Japan

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 03, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6848 0.0020 1.39%
L 2020 25.1268 0.0034 2.42%
L 2030 27.8675 0.0045 3.47%
L 2040 29.9422 0.0053 3.99%
L 2050 17.1387 0.0032 4.47%
G Fund 15.2483 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.4969 0.0058 0.94%
C Fund 32.9875 0.0172 5.95%
S Fund 43.1027 0.0309 4.66%
I Fund 25.7591 -0.0174 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.