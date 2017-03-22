Sports Listen

Kaepernick donates $50K to Meals on Wheels after Trump swipe

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press March 22, 2017 10:48 am < a min read
Meals on Wheels has confirmed a $50,000 donation from former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

The group that provides food for seniors in need thanked Kaepernick for his donation on Tuesday. It came a day after President Donald Trump took a swipe at Kaepernick during a campaign-style rally in Kentucky by taking credit for the lack of suitors for the free agent. Kaepernick’s refusal to stand for “The Star-Spangled Banner” ahead of 49ers games last season as a protest of police treatment of minorities became a topic of national debate.

Meals on Wheels faces a sharp funding cut under Trump’s proposed budget.

Kaepernick is also promoting a campaign to raise millions of dollars for drought relief in Somalia.

This story has been corrected to conform to Associated Press style on “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

