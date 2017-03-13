Sports Listen

Trending:

HUDFBI HQ18FFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » College Basketball Invitational Glance

College Basketball Invitational Glance

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press March 13, 2017 8:21 pm < a min read
Share
All Times EDT
First Round
Wednesday, March 15

Utah Valley (15-16) at Georgia Southern (18-14), 7 p.m.

Loyola (Md.) (15-16) at George Mason (20-13), 7 p.m.

Hampton (14-16) at Coastal Carolina (16-17), 7 p.m.

Sponsored Content: Why Governance, Risk and Compliance is Everyone’s Business - Download the Executive Brief Today.

Toledo (17-16) at George Washington (19-14), 7 p.m.

Advertisement

San Francisco (20-12) at Rice (22-11), 8 p.m.

Stony Brook (18-13) at UIC (15-18), 8 p.m.

Green Bay (18-13) at UMKC (17-16), 8:05 p.m.

Eastern Washington (22-11) at Wyoming (18-14), 9 p.m.

Quarterfinals
Monday, March 20

Loyola (Md.)-George Mason winner vs. Hampton-Coastal Carolina winner

Stony Brook-UIC winner vs. Toledo-George Washington winner

Eastern Washington-Wyoming winner vs. Green Bay-UMKC winner

San Francisco-Rice winner vs. Utah Valley-Georgia Southern winner

Semifinals
Wednesday, March 22

TBD

Championship Series
(Best-of-3)

Monday, March 27: TBD

Wednesday, March 29: TBD

Friday, March 31: TBD

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » College Basketball Invitational Glance
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1942: Army launches K-9 Corps

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Fed Photo of the Day

CBP finds meth stashed in seats of car

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 13, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6824 0.0097 1.39%
L 2020 25.1137 0.0242 2.42%
L 2030 27.8405 0.0398 3.47%
L 2040 29.9051 0.0501 3.99%
L 2050 17.1145 0.0330 4.47%
G Fund 15.2583 0.0030 0.38%
F Fund 17.3775 -0.0236 0.94%
C Fund 32.8788 0.0232 5.95%
S Fund 42.5154 0.1378 4.66%
I Fund 25.9907 0.1220 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.