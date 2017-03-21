Sports Listen

Trending:

Scam on annuitants2017 budget amendmentPay adjustment?EPA protest video
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » College Basketball Invitational Glance

College Basketball Invitational Glance

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press March 21, 2017 1:18 am < a min read
Share
All Times EDT
First Round
Wednesday, March 15

Utah Valley 74, Georgia Southern 49

Loyola (Md.) 73, George Mason 58

Coastal Carolina 83, Hampton 67

Online Chat: Beth Killoran, deputy assistant secretary for Information Technology and chief information officer at HHS, on March 28.

George Washington 73, Toledo 69

Advertisement

Rice 85, San Francisco 76

UMKC 92, Green Bay 82

Wyoming 91, Eastern Washington 81

Thursday, March 16

UIC 71, Stony Brook 69

Quarterfinals
Monday, March 20

Coastal Carolina 72, Loyola (Md.) 63

UIC 80, George Washington 71

Utah Valley 85, Rice 79

Wyoming 72, UMKC 61

Semifinals
Wednesday, March 22

Coastal Carolina (18-17) vs. UIC (17-18), 7 p.m.

Wyoming (20-14) vs. Utah Valley (17-16), 9 p.m.

Championship Series
(Best-of-3)

Monday, March 27: TBD

Wednesday, March 29: TBD

Friday, March 31: TBD

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » College Basketball Invitational Glance
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1965: LBJ sends troops to Alabama

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 20, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7202 -0.0018 1.39%
L 2020 25.1942 -0.0128 2.42%
L 2030 27.9646 -0.0264 3.47%
L 2040 30.0577 -0.0354 3.99%
L 2050 17.2106 -0.0244 4.47%
G Fund 15.2652 0.0030 0.38%
F Fund 17.5211 0.0301 0.94%
C Fund 32.8836 -0.0653 5.95%
S Fund 42.8203 -0.2099 4.66%
I Fund 26.4134 0.0059 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.