College Basketball Invitational Glance

College Basketball Invitational Glance

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press March 27, 2017 9:31 pm < a min read
All Times EDT
First Round
Wednesday, March 15

Utah Valley 74, Georgia Southern 49

Loyola (Md.) 73, George Mason 58

Coastal Carolina 83, Hampton 67

George Washington 73, Toledo 69

Rice 85, San Francisco 76

UMKC 92, Green Bay 82

Wyoming 91, Eastern Washington 81

Thursday, March 16

UIC 71, Stony Brook 69

Quarterfinals
Monday, March 20

Coastal Carolina 72, Loyola (Md.) 63

UIC 80, George Washington 71

Utah Valley 85, Rice 79

Wyoming 72, UMKC 61

Semifinals
Wednesday, March 22

Coastal Carolina 89, UIC 78

Wyoming 74, Utah Valley 68

Championship Series
(Best-of-3)

(x-if necessary)

Monday, March 27

Coastal Carolina 91, Wyoming 81, Coastal Carolina leads series 1-0

Wednesday, March 29

Coastal Carolina (20-17) at Wyoming (21-15), 9 p.m.

Friday, March 31

x-Coastal Carolina at Wyoming, 7 p.m.

