Sports Listen

Trending:

DoDTrump speechSequestrationFOIAMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » College Basketball Scores

College Basketball Scores

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press March 1, 2017 11:00 pm < a min read
Share
Wednesday, Mar. 1
EAST

Albany (NY) 100, Hartford 71

George Washington 67, Fordham 66

Mount St. Mary’s 76, Sacred Heart 73

White House prepping government reorg executive order

New Hampshire 74, UMBC 65

Advertisement

Rhode Island 68, Saint Joseph’s 49

Richmond 75, UMass 64

St. Francis (Pa.) 100, Bryant 78

Stony Brook 70, Binghamton 60

Vermont 86, Maine 41

Wagner 72, Fairleigh Dickinson 70

SOUTH

Alabama 70, Mississippi 55

Clemson 78, NC State 74

East Carolina 66, UConn 62

Florida 78, Arkansas 65

George Mason 63, Duquesne 62

Georgia 79, Auburn 78

LSU 92, Tennessee 82

MIDWEST

Dayton 79, VCU 72

Northwestern 67, Michigan 65

Notre Dame 82, Boston College 66

SE Missouri 78, Tennessee St. 75, OT

Saint Louis 70, La Salle 55

SOUTHWEST

Houston Baptist 94, Texas A&M-CC 80

Incarnate Word 89, Abilene Christian 75

___

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » College Basketball Scores
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1872: Yellowstone becomes first national park

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

F/A-18E Super Hornet conducts aerial refueling operations

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 01, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7021 0.0362 1.39%
L 2020 25.1760 0.1066 2.42%
L 2030 27.9525 0.1850 3.47%
L 2040 30.0504 0.2344 3.99%
L 2050 17.2095 0.1544 4.47%
G Fund 15.2463 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.5185 -0.0940 0.94%
C Fund 33.1616 0.4529 5.95%
S Fund 43.5534 0.6480 4.66%
I Fund 25.7840 0.1059 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.