College Basketball Scores

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press March 5, 2017 3:59 pm < a min read
Sunday, Mar. 5
EAST

Cincinnati 67, UConn 47

Lehigh 91, Boston U. 88, 2OT

SOUTH

Temple 72, South Florida 60

Winthrop 76, Campbell 59

MIDWEST

Iowa 90, Penn St. 79

FAR WEST

Saint Mary’s (Cal) 81, Portland 58

___

