College Basketball Scores

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press March 5, 2017 6:59 pm < a min read
Sunday, Mar. 5
EAST

Bucknell 70, Navy 65

Cincinnati 67, UConn 47

Lehigh 91, Boston U. 88, 2OT

SOUTH

Coll. of Charleston 67, Towson 59

Florida Gulf Coast 77, North Florida 61

Temple 72, South Florida 60

Tulane 81, Tulsa 69

UNC-Wilmington 105, William & Mary 94

Winthrop 76, Campbell 59

MIDWEST

Iowa 90, Penn St. 79

Purdue 69, Northwestern 65

Wichita St. 71, Illinois St. 51

SOUTHWEST

Houston 73, East Carolina 51

FAR WEST

Saint Mary’s (Cal) 81, Portland 58

