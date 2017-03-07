Sports Listen

Trending:

DoDCybersecurityFirst 100 DaysJeff NealMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » College Basketball Scores

College Basketball Scores

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press March 7, 2017 9:59 pm < a min read
Share
Tuesday, Mar. 7
EAST

Bethune-Cookman 69, Delaware St. 62

Mount St. Mary’s 71, St. Francis (Pa.) 61

SOUTH

Alcorn St. 63, MVSU 60

Join us for a free online chat with Beth Killoran, deputy assistant secretary for Information Technology and chief information officer Department of Health and Human Services on March 29, 2017.

Clemson 75, NC State 61

Advertisement

N. Kentucky 59, Milwaukee 53

Pittsburgh 61, Georgia Tech 59

Wake Forest 92, Boston College 78

FAR WEST

Portland St. 80, N. Arizona 67

___

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » College Basketball Scores
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1850: Daniel Webster urges compromise on slavery debate

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

National Guard trains with unmanned aerial vehicles

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 07, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6654 -0.0125 1.39%
L 2020 25.0679 -0.0342 2.42%
L 2030 27.7638 -0.0585 3.47%
L 2040 29.8095 -0.0742 3.99%
L 2050 17.0515 -0.0483 4.47%
G Fund 15.2523 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.4805 -0.0207 0.94%
C Fund 32.7867 -0.0938 5.95%
S Fund 42.5768 -0.2552 4.66%
I Fund 25.6942 -0.0682 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.