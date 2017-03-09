Sports Listen

College Basketball Scores

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press March 9, 2017 1:00 am < a min read
Wednesday, Mar. 8
EAST

Bucknell 81, Lehigh 65

Miami 62, Syracuse 57

St. John’s 74, Georgetown 73

UMass 70, Saint Joseph’s 63

SOUTH

Coastal Carolina 80, South Alabama 67

Duke 79, Clemson 72

Louisiana-Lafayette 78, UALR 71

Marshall 89, FAU 74

Mississippi St. 79, LSU 52

Missouri 86, Auburn 83, OT

NC Central 95, Bethune-Cookman 60

Norfolk St. 93, SC State 88, OT

Troy 84, Appalachian St. 64

UAB 74, Charlotte 73

UTSA 56, W. Kentucky 52

Virginia 75, Pittsburgh 63

Virginia Tech 99, Wake Forest 90

MIDWEST

Penn St. 76, Nebraska 67, OT

Rutgers 66, Ohio St. 57

Saint Louis 72, Duquesne 71

Xavier 75, DePaul 64

SOUTHWEST

Lamar 77, SE Louisiana 65

Louisiana-Monroe 73, Arkansas St. 70, OT

Rice 86, Southern Miss. 75

Sam Houston St. 77, Cent. Arkansas 69

TCU 82, Oklahoma 63

Texas 61, Texas Tech 52

FAR WEST

Air Force 83, Wyoming 68

Arizona St. 98, Stanford 88, OT

California 67, Oregon St. 62

Colorado 73, Washington St. 63

San Diego St. 62, UNLV 52, OT

Utah St. 90, San Jose St. 64

Topics:
All News Sports News
