College Basketball Scores

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press March 9, 2017 10:00 pm < a min read
Thursday, Mar. 9
EAST

Davidson 82, La Salle 73

East Carolina 80, Temple 69

St. Bonaventure 73, UMass 60

Villanova 108, St. John’s 67

West Virginia 63, Texas 53

SOUTH

Alabama 75, Mississippi St. 55

Duke 81, Louisville 77

Florida St. 74, Virginia Tech 68

George Mason 82, Fordham 71, OT

Georgia 59, Tennessee 57

Howard 68, Morgan St. 65

Louisiana Tech 69, UAB 57

Middle Tennessee 86, UTSA 70

North Carolina 78, Miami 53

Vanderbilt 66, Texas A&M 41

MIDWEST

Akron 79, E. Michigan 62

Ball St. 66, W. Michigan 63

Indiana 95, Iowa 73

Iowa St. 92, Oklahoma St. 83

Michigan 75, Illinois 55

Michigan St. 78, Penn St. 51

North Dakota 95, Portland St. 72

Ohio 67, Toledo 66

Seton Hall 82, Marquette 76

TCU 85, Kansas 82

Xavier 62, Butler 57

SOUTHWEST

Sam Houston St. 63, Houston Baptist 59

Tulsa 66, Tulane 60

UTEP 86, Rice 76

FAR WEST

Cal St.-Fullerton 81, CS Northridge 68

California 78, Utah 75

Fresno St. 65, New Mexico 60

Idaho 81, Montana 77

Nevada 83, Utah St. 69

New Mexico St. 67, Chicago St. 53

Oregon 80, Arizona St. 57

UC Davis 66, Cal Poly 55

Utah Valley 65, Seattle 53

