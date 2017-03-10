Sports Listen

College Basketball Scores

By The Associated Press
March 10, 2017
Friday, Mar. 10
EAST

Rhode Island 74, St. Bonaventure 63

Villanova 55, Seton Hall 53

SOUTH

Alabama 64, South Carolina 53

Duke 93, North Carolina 83

Georgia St. 86, Louisiana-Lafayette 76

Kentucky 71, Georgia 60

Marshall 93, Louisiana Tech 77

Middle Tennessee 82, UTEP 56

NC Central 77, Md.-Eastern Shore 49

New Orleans 75, Sam Houston St. 63

UCF 84, Memphis 54

VCU 71, George Mason 60

Vanderbilt 72, Florida 62, OT

MIDWEST

Akron 74, Ball St. 70

Cincinnati 80, Tulsa 61

Davidson 73, Dayton 67

Iowa St. 84, TCU 63

Michigan 74, Purdue 70, OT

Minnesota 63, Michigan St. 58

Wisconsin 70, Indiana 60

SOUTHWEST

SMU 81, East Carolina 77

Texas Southern 62, Grambling St. 57

Texas State 63, Louisiana-Monroe 51

Texas-Arlington 74, Coastal Carolina 51

___

