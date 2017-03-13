Sports Listen

Trending:

HUDFBI HQ18FFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » CollegeInsider.com Tournament Glance

CollegeInsider.com Tournament Glance

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press March 13, 2017 8:25 pm < a min read
Share
First Round
Monday, March 13

Norfolk State (17-16) at Liberty (19-13), 7:05 p.m.

Tuesday, March 14

Saint Francis (Pa.) (16-16) at Jacksonville (17-15), 7 p.m.

Houston Baptist (17-13) at Campbell (17-17), 7 p.m.

TSP fees: Don’t make a $78,000 mistake

Canisius (18-15) at Samford (19-15), 7:30 p.m.

Advertisement
Wednesday, March 15

Ball State (21-12) at Fort Wayne (19-12), 7 p.m.

Fairfield (16-14) at UMBC (18-12), 7 p.m.

Georgia State (20-12) at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (20-11), 8 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin (18-14) at Idaho (18-13), 10 p.m.

Thursday, March 16

Saint Peter’s (19-13) at Albany (NY) (21-13), 7 p.m.

Furman (21-11) at SC Upstate (17-15), 7 p.m.

UNC Asheville (23-9) at UT Martin (21-12), 8 p.m.

Lamar (19-14) at Texas State (20-13), 8:30 p.m.

Weber State (19-13) at Cal State Fullerton (17-14), 10 p.m.

Second Round
March 17-20

TBD

Quarterfinals
March 23-26

TBD

Semifinals
Wednesday, March 29

Game One, 7 p.m.

Game Two, 9 p.m.

Championship
Friday, March 31

Semifinal winners, 9 p.m.

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » CollegeInsider.com Tournament Glance
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1942: Army launches K-9 Corps

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Fed Photo of the Day

CBP finds meth stashed in seats of car

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 13, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6824 0.0097 1.39%
L 2020 25.1137 0.0242 2.42%
L 2030 27.8405 0.0398 3.47%
L 2040 29.9051 0.0501 3.99%
L 2050 17.1145 0.0330 4.47%
G Fund 15.2583 0.0030 0.38%
F Fund 17.3775 -0.0236 0.94%
C Fund 32.8788 0.0232 5.95%
S Fund 42.5154 0.1378 4.66%
I Fund 25.9907 0.1220 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.