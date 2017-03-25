Sports Listen

CollegeInsider.com Tournament Glance

CollegeInsider.com Tournament Glance

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press March 25, 2017 3:42 pm < a min read
First Round
Monday, March 13

Liberty 73, Norfolk State 64

Tuesday, March 14

Saint Francis (Pa.) 78, Jacksonville 76

Campbell 98, Houston Baptist 79

Samford 78, Canisius 74

Wednesday, March 15

Fort Wayne 88, Ball State 80

UMBC 88, Fairfield 83

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 80, Georgia State 64

Idaho 73, Stephen F. Austin 50

Thursday, March 16

Saint Peter’s 59, Albany (NY) 55

Furman 79, SC Upstate 57

UT Martin 89, UNC Asheville 75

Texas State 72, Lamar 58

Weber State 80, Cal State Fullerton 76

Second Round
Saturday, March 18

UMBC 87, Saint Francis (Pa.) 79

Monday, March 20

Campbell 73, UT Martin 56

Liberty 66, Samford 58

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 82, Weber State 73

Wednesday, March 22

Texas State 64, Idaho 55

Quarterfinals
Saturday, March 25

Furman 79, Campbell 64

St. Peter’s (20-13) at Texas State (22-13), 5 p.m.

Sunday, March 26

Liberty (21-13) at UMBC (20-12), 2 p.m.

Fort Wayne (20-12) at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (22-11), 3 p.m.

Semifinals
Wednesday, March 29

Game One, 7 p.m.

Game Two, 9 p.m.

Championship
Friday, March 31

Semifinal winners, 9 p.m.

