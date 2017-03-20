Sports Listen

Collegiate Baseball Poll

By master
and The Associated Press March 20, 2017 1:14 pm < a min read
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — The Collegiate Baseball poll with records through March 19. Voting is done by coaches, sports writers and sports information directors:

Record Pts Prv
1. Oregon St. 17-1 496 1
1. Louisville 19-0 496 2
3. Texas Christian 14-5 492 3
4. Texas Tech. 17-4 489 4
5. Missouri 19-1 486 23
6. Cal. St. Fullerton 14-5 483 21
7. Arizona 15-4 480 5
8. Louisiana St. 16-5 479 7
9. St. John’s 14-2 478 9
10. Oklahoma 21-3 476 12
11. North Carolina 15-5 472 13
12. Clemson 16-4 470 14
13. South Carolina 14-5 468 16
14. Michigan 15-4 465 17
15. Florida Gulf Coast 18-3 463 22
16. Auburn 17-5 461 NR
17. Florida 13-8 457 8
18. Florida St. 14-7 456 6
19. Baylor 16-4 453 10
20. Stanford 11-5 450 20
21. Kentucky 15-6 446 NR
22. Virginia 15-5 444 15
23. Mississippi 14-6 443 30
24. Vanderbilt 13-8 441 19
25. Southern Miss. 16-4 438 NR
26. San Diego 13-4 435 26
27. U.C. Irvine 11-6 434 25
28. Oregon 13-5 432 29
29. Arkansas 17-4 429 NR
30. Washington 12-6 426 NR
