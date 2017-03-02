Sports Listen

CONCACAF Champions League Glance

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press March 2, 2017 12:19 am < a min read
All Times EST

Home teams listed first

QUARTERFINALS
First Leg
Tuesday, Feb. 21

Saprissa (Costa Rica) 0, Pachuca (Mexico) 0

Wednesday, Feb. 22

New York Red Bulls (United States) 1, Vancouver (Canada) 1

Tigres (Mexico) 1, Pumas (Mexico) 1

Thursday, Feb. 23

Dallas (United States) 4, Arabe Unido (Panama) 0

Second Leg
Tuesday, Feb. 28

Pachuca (Mexico) 4, Saprissa (Costa Rica) 0, Pachuca advanced on 4-0 aggregate

Wednesday, March 1

Arabe Unido (Panama) 2, Dallas (United States) 1, Dallas advanced on 5-2 aggregate

Pumas (Mexico) 0, Tigres (Mexico) 3, Tigres advanced on 4-1 aggregate

Thursday, March 2

Vancouver (Canada) vs. New York Red Bulls (United States), 10 p.m.

