CONCACAF Champions League Glance

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press March 3, 2017 3:31 pm < a min read
All Times EDT

Home teams listed first

QUARTERFINALS
First Leg
Tuesday, Feb. 21

Saprissa (Costa Rica) 0, Pachuca (Mexico) 0

Wednesday, Feb. 22

New York Red Bulls (United States) 1, Vancouver (Canada) 1

Tigres (Mexico) 1, Pumas (Mexico) 1

Federal employee bill tracker: How pending legislation could affect your bottom line
Thursday, Feb. 23

Dallas (United States) 4, Arabe Unido (Panama) 0

Second Leg
Tuesday, Feb. 28

Pachuca (Mexico) 4, Saprissa (Costa Rica) 0, Pachuca advanced on 4-0 aggregate

Wednesday, March 1

Arabe Unido (Panama) 2, Dallas (United States) 1, Dallas advanced on 5-2 aggregate

Pumas (Mexico) 0, Tigres (Mexico) 3, Tigres advanced on 4-1 aggregate

Thursday, March 2

Vancouver (Canada) 2, New York Red Bulls (United States) 0, Vancouver advanced on 3-1 aggregate

SEMIFINALS
First Leg
Tuesday, March 14

Tigres (Mexico) vs. Vancouver (Canada), 10 p.m.

Wednesday, March 15

Dallas (United States) vs. Pumas (Mexico), 8 p.m.

Second Leg
Tuesday, April 4

Pumas (Mexico) vs. Dallas (United States), 10 p.m.

Wednesday, April 5

Vancouver (Canada) vs. Tigres (Mexico), 10 p.m.

___

CHAMPIONSHIP
First Leg
Wednesday, April 19

TBD

Second Leg
Wednesday, April 26

TBD

