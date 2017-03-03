Sports Listen

Trending:

BudgetHiring FreezeDefense spendingTSPMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Court hands Pirates' Kang…

Court hands Pirates’ Kang a suspended jail term over crash

By KIM TONG-HYUNG
and The Associated Press March 3, 2017 3:21 am 1 min read
Share

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A South Korean court has handed Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Jung Ho Kang a suspended two-year prison sentence for fleeing the scene after crashing a car into a guardrail while driving under the influence of alcohol.

The sentence handed down Friday by the Seoul Central District Court was a heavier punishment than the 15 million won ($13,000) fine prosecutors had sought, but still clears the 29-year-old Kang (pronounced Gahng) to join the Pirates for the new baseball season.

“I am sorry, and I am repenting a lot,” Kang told reporters after the ruling.

White House prepping government reorg executive order

Kang was twice previously fined on drunk driving-related charges in 2009 and 2011. He is in the third year of a four-year contract he signed with Pittsburgh in 2015 after a stellar eight-year career in South Korean professional baseball.

Advertisement

The Pirates have yet to say when they expect Kang to rejoin the team or whether he will be suspended. Kang was left off South Korea’s roster for the World Baseball Classic which starts next week.

Kang hit 21 home runs and 62 RBIs in 103 games in 2016, but his second season in the majors also included an incident in Chicago in June when a 23-year-old woman said she was assaulted by Kang at a hotel. The woman’s name has not been released and Kang has not been charged.

According to police in the latest auto incident, Kang did not stop after driving a rented BMW into a guardrail at about 3 a.m. while returning to his Seoul hotel in December. The crash damaged the guardrail and the car, and police said Kang’s blood alcohol level at the time of the crash would have been 0.084 percent, which is above the country’s 0.05 percent legal limit.

Topics:
All News Entertainment News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Court hands Pirates' Kang…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1917: Puerto Ricans become U.S. citizens

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

New Interior Secretary rides horse to work on first day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 02, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6828 -0.0193 1.39%
L 2020 25.1234 -0.0526 2.42%
L 2030 27.8630 -0.0895 3.47%
L 2040 29.9369 -0.1135 3.99%
L 2050 17.1355 -0.0740 4.47%
G Fund 15.2473 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.4911 -0.0274 0.94%
C Fund 32.9703 -0.1913 5.95%
S Fund 43.0718 -0.4816 4.66%
I Fund 25.7765 -0.0075 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.