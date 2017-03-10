Couture leads San Jose Sharks past Washington Capitals 4-2

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Logan Couture scored two power-play goals, and the San Jose Sharks beat the Washington Capitals 4-2 on Thursday night in a matchup of division leaders.

Joe Thornton and Joe Pavelski also scored for the Sharks, who have won five of their last six games. Jannik Hansen, acquired in a Feb. 28 trade with Vancouver, appeared in his first game with the Sharks and recorded the first assist on Thornton’s goal.

Daniel Winnick and Brett Connolly scored for the Capitals, who lost their second straight since winning five of six.

Martin Jones had 25 saves and improved to 31-16-6. Braden Holtby stopped 20 shots for Washington, dropping to 34-10-5.