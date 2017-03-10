Sports Listen

Trending:

IRSDHSArmy TSPMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Couture leads San Jose…

Couture leads San Jose Sharks past Washington Capitals 4-2

By RICK EYMER
and The Associated Press March 10, 2017 1:24 am < a min read
Share

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Logan Couture scored two power-play goals, and the San Jose Sharks beat the Washington Capitals 4-2 on Thursday night in a matchup of division leaders.

Joe Thornton and Joe Pavelski also scored for the Sharks, who have won five of their last six games. Jannik Hansen, acquired in a Feb. 28 trade with Vancouver, appeared in his first game with the Sharks and recorded the first assist on Thornton’s goal.

Daniel Winnick and Brett Connolly scored for the Capitals, who lost their second straight since winning five of six.

Some feds miss out on pay raise as salary compression worsens

Martin Jones had 25 saves and improved to 31-16-6. Braden Holtby stopped 20 shots for Washington, dropping to 34-10-5.

Advertisement

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Couture leads San Jose…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1862: Ironclad battleships square off in Civil War firefight

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

USFWS supports global anti-wildlife trafficking initiative

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 09, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6515 -0.0011 1.39%
L 2020 25.0342 -0.0004 2.42%
L 2030 27.7087 0.0004 3.47%
L 2040 29.7398 0.0002 3.99%
L 2050 17.0070 0.0005 4.47%
G Fund 15.2543 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.3853 -0.0505 0.94%
C Fund 32.7483 0.0266 5.95%
S Fund 42.2095 -0.1501 4.66%
I Fund 25.6321 0.0320 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.