Sports Listen

Trending:

Scam on annuitants2017 budget amendmentPay adjustment?EPA protest video
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Cowboys re-sign backup quarterback…

Cowboys re-sign backup quarterback Kellen Moore

By master
and The Associated Press March 20, 2017 7:26 pm < a min read
Share

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys have re-signed backup quarterback Kellen Moore.

Before Moore broke his right ankle during the first week of training camp last year and missed the entire season, he had been expected to back up Tony Romo.

When Moore was hurt, rookie quarterback Dak Prescott got his chance after Romo got hurt in his first preseason game. Prescott, the fourth-round draft pick, became the starter and helped lead the Cowboys to the NFC East title.

Online Chat: Beth Killoran, deputy assistant secretary for Information Technology and chief information officer at HHS, on March 28.

The 27-year-old Moore started two games at the end of the 2015 season when Romo was sidelined by a broken collarbone. Moore has passed for 779 yards with four touchdowns and six interceptions in his three games.

Advertisement

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Cowboys re-sign backup quarterback…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1965: LBJ sends troops to Alabama

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 17, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7220 0.0021 1.39%
L 2020 25.2070 0.0027 2.42%
L 2030 27.9910 0.0032 3.47%
L 2040 30.0931 0.0041 3.99%
L 2050 17.2350 0.0025 4.47%
G Fund 15.2622 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.4910 0.0202 0.94%
C Fund 32.9489 -0.0433 5.95%
S Fund 43.0302 0.0910 4.66%
I Fund 26.4075 0.0371 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.