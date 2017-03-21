Coyotes damage Lightning’s playoff hopes with 5-3 win

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Oliver Ekman-Larsson had a goal and an assist during Arizona’s three-goal third period, Louis Domingue stopped 36 shots and the Coyotes damaged Tampa Bay’s playoff hopes with a 5-3 victory over the Lightning on Tuesday night.

Arizona, with the NHL’s second-worst record, also got goals from Christian Fischer, Christian Dvorak, Radim Vrbata and Connor Murphy.

Victor Hedman, Nikita Kucherov and Vladislav Namestnikov scored for the Lightning, who remained four points behind Toronto for the second wild card in the Eastern Conference. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 30 saves.

Ekman-Larsson and Vrbata scored two minutes apart early in the third as the Coyotes went up 4-3. Murphy had a late empty-netter that went off Hedman’s glove.

Arizona has been outscored 81-52 during the third period this season.

The Lightning took a 3-2 lead late in the second when Namestnikov’s shot hit the post and then went off Arizona left wing Anthony Duclair.

Dvorak and Kucherov traded goals earlier in the second.

Kucherov also had an assist and has 13 goals and 24 points over his last 14 games.

Fischer, recalled from Tucson of the AHL for a second stint this season, opened the scoring in the first. Vasilevskiy misplayed the puck behind the net, allowing Lawson Crouse to find Fischer alone near the vacated net.

It was Fischer’s third goal on as many shots. He had two goals in a three-game span in late January.

Hedman tied it at 1 on a first-period breakaway.

NOTES: Arizona RW Shane Doan (lower-body injury) missed his third straight game. … Namestnikov (lower-body injury) was back after sitting out three games. … Hedman became the third Tampa Bay defenseman to reach 60 points in a season, joining Roman Hamrlik (1995-96) and Dan Boyle (2006-07).

UP NEXT

Coyotes: Make their third stop on a five-game trip Thursday night at Florida.

Lightning: Play the first of two consecutive road games Thursday night at Boston.