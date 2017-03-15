Sports Listen

Coyotes-Kings Sum

By master
and The Associated Press March 15, 2017 1:50 am < a min read
Arizona 0 0 2 0—3
Los Angeles 0 1 1 0—2
Arizona won shootout 2-1.

First Period_None.

Second Period_1, Los Angeles, Toffoli 13 (Kopitar, Muzzin), 5:03.

Third Period_2, Arizona, Domi 8 (Chychrun, Dvorak), 5:49. 3, Los Angeles, Toffoli 14 (Carter, Kopitar), 18:24 (pp). 4, Arizona, Domi 9 (Doan, Vrbata), 19:15.

Overtime_None.

Shootout_Arizona 2 (Perlini G, Vrbata NG, Domi NG, Duclair NG, Ekman-larsson NG, Dvorak NG, Chychrun NG, Holland NG, Rieder NG, Doan NG, Deangelo G), Los Angeles 1 (, Carter G, Kopitar NG, Toffoli NG, Iginla NG, Gaborik NG, Pearson NG, Dowd NG, Brown NG, Kempe NG, Doughty NG, Lewis NG).

Shots on Goal_Arizona 11-10-8-3_32. Los Angeles 11-16-15-4_46.

Power-play opportunities_Arizona 0 of 3; Los Angeles 1 of 3.

Goalies_Arizona, Domingue 8-14-1 (46 shots-44 saves). Los Angeles, Bishop 16-13-5 (32-30).

A_18,230 (18,118). T_3:2.

Referees_Dean Morton, Dan O’Halloran. Linesmen_Lonnie Cameron, Scott Cherrey.

