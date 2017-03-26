Sports Listen

Trending:

TRICARE reforms?Trump budget imbroglioImproving Air Force readinessICE needs 10K agents
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Coyotes sign 1st-round pick…

Coyotes sign 1st-round pick Keller to entry level deal

By master
and The Associated Press March 26, 2017 11:10 pm < a min read
Share

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Coyotes have signed forward Clayton Keller, their first-round draft pick last year, to an entry level contract.

Keller was the seventh overall pick in last year’s NHL entry draft. Coyotes general manager John Chayka said Keller would join the team for the remainder of the season.

The 18-year-old Keller just finished his freshman year at Boston University, where he led the team in scoring with 21 goals and 24 assists in 31 games.

Sponsored Content: Why Governance, Risk and Compliance is Everyone’s Business - Download the Executive Brief Today.

Keller was also part of the gold medal-winning U.S. team in the World Junior Championships.

Advertisement

He led the U.S. team in scoring with three goals and eight assists in seven games and had the third-most points in the competition.

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Coyotes sign 1st-round pick…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1958: Elvis Presley inducted into the U.S. Army

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Photo of the Day

Students pilot a bomb disposal robot

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 24, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6930 0.0038 1.39%
L 2020 25.1054 0.0073 2.42%
L 2030 27.8051 0.0109 3.47%
L 2040 29.8529 0.0133 3.99%
L 2050 17.0744 0.0083 4.47%
G Fund 15.2692 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.5973 0.0185 0.94%
C Fund 32.4800 -0.0266 5.95%
S Fund 42.0464 0.0307 4.66%
I Fund 26.3989 0.0716 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.