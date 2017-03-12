Sports Listen

Craig Shakespeare retains Leicester job until end of season

March 12, 2017
LEICESTER, England (AP) — Craig Shakespeare will remain in charge of Leicester until the end of the season, tasked with keeping the ailing champions in the Premier League following Claudio Ranieri’s firing.

Shakespeare has won both league games since being promoted from assistant coach last month, steering Leicester three points clear of the relegation zone. Ranieri was dismissed despite delivering the title last season in one of the biggest upsets witnessed in sports.

Shakespeare’s next game is on Tuesday in the Champions League, with Leicester 2-1 down to Sevilla in the Round of 16.

Leicester vice chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha says Shakespeare has “initiated the type of positive response that we hoped change would bring, showing great leadership qualities and composure under considerable pressure to produce two very important results.”

