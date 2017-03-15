Sports Listen

Croatian club Hajduk fined after weekend hooligan incidents

March 15, 2017
ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — Croatian club Hajduk was fined Wednesday and ordered to play two games in an empty stadium after hooligan incidents last weekend, including a masked man chasing the referee with a metal bar.

The game between Hajduk and Rijeka on Saturday was interrupted twice over racist chants, flares and the intruder.

A man in a black track suit and wearing a balaclava jumped onto the field in Split and went after the referee. Police eventually caught him.

Disciplinary judge Sasa Pavlicic Bekic fined Hajduk about 11,000 euros ($11,700). Rijeka was also filed 2,000 euros ($2,100) over flares and “inappropriate” chants by its fans.

The state-run Hina news agency reported that the police in the coastal town of Split detained four fans for “inciting violence and hatred.”

The report said that the fans — between the ages of 24 and 30 — used loudspeakers to encourage other fans to chant insults against minorities in Croatia.

The Croatian soccer association has condemned the incidents, urging “clear and unconditional” distancing from the hooligans. Government officials have announced plans for tougher measures to curb hooligan violence.

