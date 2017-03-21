Sports Listen

Trending:

Scam on annuitants2017 budget amendmentPay adjustment?EPA protest video
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » CS Bakersfield cruises to…

CS Bakersfield cruises to 81-63 win over Colorado St. in NIT

By master
and The Associated Press March 21, 2017 1:32 am < a min read
Share

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Jaylin Airington scored 19 points, Dedrick Basile had 17 and Cal State Bakersfield cruised to an 81-63 victory over Colorado State on Monday night in the second round of the NIT.

No. 8 seed Cal State Bakersfield (24-9) will play No. 6 seed Texas-Arlington (27-8) in a quarterfinal on Wednesday.

Airington was 7 of 13 from the field and made three 3-pointers. Basile was 5-of-12 shooting. Shon Briggs added 15 points and Damiyne Durham chipped in 12.

Sponsored Content: Why Governance, Risk and Compliance is Everyone’s Business - Download the Executive Brief Today.

Gian Clavell scored 21 points to lead fourth-seeded Colorado State (24-12). Prentiss Nixon added 15 points and Nico Carvacho grabbed a game-high 13 rebounds and finished with five points.

Advertisement

The Roadrunners opened on a 13-2 run. Colorado State pulled to 18-17 before Cal State Bakersfield used a 34-15 run for a 52-32 halftime advantage. Cal State Bakersfield had a double-digit lead the rest of the way.

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » CS Bakersfield cruises to…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1965: LBJ sends troops to Alabama

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 20, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7202 -0.0018 1.39%
L 2020 25.1942 -0.0128 2.42%
L 2030 27.9646 -0.0264 3.47%
L 2040 30.0577 -0.0354 3.99%
L 2050 17.2106 -0.0244 4.47%
G Fund 15.2652 0.0030 0.38%
F Fund 17.5211 0.0301 0.94%
C Fund 32.8836 -0.0653 5.95%
S Fund 42.8203 -0.2099 4.66%
I Fund 26.4134 0.0059 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.