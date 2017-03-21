CS Bakersfield cruises to 81-63 win over Colorado St. in NIT

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Jaylin Airington scored 19 points, Dedrick Basile had 17 and Cal State Bakersfield cruised to an 81-63 victory over Colorado State on Monday night in the second round of the NIT.

No. 8 seed Cal State Bakersfield (24-9) will play No. 6 seed Texas-Arlington (27-8) in a quarterfinal on Wednesday.

Airington was 7 of 13 from the field and made three 3-pointers. Basile was 5-of-12 shooting. Shon Briggs added 15 points and Damiyne Durham chipped in 12.

Gian Clavell scored 21 points to lead fourth-seeded Colorado State (24-12). Prentiss Nixon added 15 points and Nico Carvacho grabbed a game-high 13 rebounds and finished with five points.

Advertisement

The Roadrunners opened on a 13-2 run. Colorado State pulled to 18-17 before Cal State Bakersfield used a 34-15 run for a 52-32 halftime advantage. Cal State Bakersfield had a double-digit lead the rest of the way.