Sports Listen

Trending:

IRSDHSArmy TSPMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » CS Fullerton beats CS…

CS Fullerton beats CS Northridge 81-68 in Big West quarters

By master
and The Associated Press March 9, 2017 11:06 pm < a min read
Share

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Kyle Allman and Lionheart Leslie scored 24 points apiece, Tre Coggins added 21 and Cal State Fullerton beat Cal State Northridge 81-68 in a Big West Conference Tournament quarterfinal on Thursday.

No. 3 seed Cal State Fullerton (17-13) has won nine of its last 11 games and will play second-seeded UC Davis (20-12) in a Friday semifinal. No. 6 seed Cal State Northridge (11-19) has lost six straight.

Allman and Leslie combined for 19-of-21 shooting from the line, and Coggins made a game-high three 3-pointers.

Online Chat: Beth Killoran, deputy assistant secretary for Information Technology and chief information officer at HHS, on March 29.

Kendall Smith scored 21 points to lead the Matadors.

Advertisement

The Titans used a 20-2 run to take a 59-45 lead with 11:39 to play. Allman scored 11 points during the stretch. The Matadors pulled within eight points but didn’t get closer.

Cal State Fullerton won its first game after six tries at the Honda Center.

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » CS Fullerton beats CS…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1862: Ironclad battleships square off in Civil War firefight

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

USFWS supports global anti-wildlife trafficking initiative

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 09, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6515 -0.0011 1.39%
L 2020 25.0342 -0.0004 2.42%
L 2030 27.7087 0.0004 3.47%
L 2040 29.7398 0.0002 3.99%
L 2050 17.0070 0.0005 4.47%
G Fund 15.2543 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.3853 -0.0505 0.94%
C Fund 32.7483 0.0266 5.95%
S Fund 42.2095 -0.1501 4.66%
I Fund 25.6321 0.0320 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.