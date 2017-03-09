CS Fullerton beats CS Northridge 81-68 in Big West quarters

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Kyle Allman and Lionheart Leslie scored 24 points apiece, Tre Coggins added 21 and Cal State Fullerton beat Cal State Northridge 81-68 in a Big West Conference Tournament quarterfinal on Thursday.

No. 3 seed Cal State Fullerton (17-13) has won nine of its last 11 games and will play second-seeded UC Davis (20-12) in a Friday semifinal. No. 6 seed Cal State Northridge (11-19) has lost six straight.

Allman and Leslie combined for 19-of-21 shooting from the line, and Coggins made a game-high three 3-pointers.

Kendall Smith scored 21 points to lead the Matadors.

The Titans used a 20-2 run to take a 59-45 lead with 11:39 to play. Allman scored 11 points during the stretch. The Matadors pulled within eight points but didn’t get closer.

Cal State Fullerton won its first game after six tries at the Honda Center.