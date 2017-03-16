Cubs 4, Dodgers 0

|Chicago
|Los Angeles
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|L Stlla 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Frsythe 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|T.Davis c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Frnndez 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|A.Almra cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|J.Trner 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Hnnmann cf
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Calhoun 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Cndlrio 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Grandal c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|M.Szczr rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Clbrson ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Rdmcher rf
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Gnzalez 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Ia.Happ 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Bllnger 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Androli lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Ya.Puig rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Cratini c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|S.Allie rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Vsler 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Pderson cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Kwasaki ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|B.Ebner cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|C.Young ss
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Gterrez lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Dmnguez dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Dickson lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|C.Tylor ss
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|J.Mrphy c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|Hyu.Ryu sp
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|A.Brnes ph
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|34
|4
|9
|4
|Totals
|30
|0
|3
|0
|Chicago
|100
|000
|012—4
|Los Angeles
|000
|000
|000—0
E_Happ (1). DP_Chicago 2, Los Angeles 1. LOB_Chicago 8, Los Angeles 5. 2B_Almora (4), Hannemann (3), Rademacher (1), Happ (4), Dominguez (4), Taylor (2), Barnes (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Chicago
|Butler W, 4-0
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Grimm H, 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Rollins H, 2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Henderson H, 2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Smith S, 1-2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Los Angeles
|Ryu L, 0-1
|3
|3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|Morrow
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Dayton
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Sierra
|2 2-3
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Schuster
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Shibuya
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
WP_Schuster.
Umpires_Home, Tom Woodring; First, Lance Barrett; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Ramon De Jesus.
T_2:44. A_13,108