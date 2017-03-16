Sports Listen

Trending:

Budget in their handsGovernment reorgHiring FreezeCuts at your agency?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Cubs 4, Dodgers 0

Cubs 4, Dodgers 0

By master
and The Associated Press March 16, 2017 7:16 pm < a min read
Share
Chicago Los Angeles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
L Stlla 3b 3 0 1 0 Frsythe 2b 2 0 0 0
T.Davis c 2 1 1 0 Frnndez 3b 2 0 0 0
A.Almra cf 3 1 1 0 J.Trner 3b 2 0 0 0
Hnnmann cf 1 0 1 1 Calhoun 2b 2 0 1 0
Cndlrio 1b 5 0 0 0 Grandal c 2 0 0 0
M.Szczr rf 3 0 1 1 Clbrson ss 1 0 0 0
Rdmcher rf 1 0 1 1 Gnzalez 1b 3 0 0 0
Ia.Happ 2b 2 0 1 0 Bllnger 1b 1 0 0 0
Androli lf 4 0 0 0 Ya.Puig rf 3 0 0 0
Cratini c 2 0 0 0 S.Allie rf 1 0 0 0
J.Vsler 3b 1 0 0 0 Pderson cf 2 0 0 0
Kwasaki ss 2 0 0 0 B.Ebner cf 1 0 0 0
C.Young ss 1 1 1 0 Gterrez lf 2 0 0 0
Dmnguez dh 4 1 1 1 Dickson lf 1 0 0 0
C.Tylor ss 1 0 1 0
J.Mrphy c 1 0 0 0
Hyu.Ryu sp 1 0 0 0
A.Brnes ph 2 0 1 0
Totals 34 4 9 4 Totals 30 0 3 0
Chicago 100 000 012—4
Los Angeles 000 000 000—0

E_Happ (1). DP_Chicago 2, Los Angeles 1. LOB_Chicago 8, Los Angeles 5. 2B_Almora (4), Hannemann (3), Rademacher (1), Happ (4), Dominguez (4), Taylor (2), Barnes (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Chicago
Butler W, 4-0 4 1 0 0 0 4
Grimm H, 1 1 0 0 0 1 1
Rollins H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 1
Henderson H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 1
Smith S, 1-2 2 2 0 0 1 2
Los Angeles
Ryu L, 0-1 3 3 1 1 1 4
Morrow 1 0 0 0 1 1
Dayton 1 0 0 0 0 1
Sierra 2 2-3 3 1 1 2 1
Schuster 2-3 0 0 0 1 0
Shibuya 2-3 3 2 2 0 0

WP_Schuster.

Umpires_Home, Tom Woodring; First, Lance Barrett; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Ramon De Jesus.

Sponsored Content: Why Governance, Risk and Compliance is Everyone’s Business - Download the Executive Brief Today.
Advertisement

T_2:44. A_13,108

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Cubs 4, Dodgers 0
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1802: West Point Military Academy established

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Fed Photo of the Day

Ben Carson visits Detroit High School named in his honor

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 15, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7144 0.0445 1.39%
L 2020 25.1896 0.1129 2.42%
L 2030 27.9628 0.1865 3.47%
L 2040 30.0571 0.2336 3.99%
L 2050 17.2113 0.1503 4.47%
G Fund 15.2602 0.0009 0.38%
F Fund 17.4808 0.0943 0.94%
C Fund 33.0444 0.2752 5.95%
S Fund 42.8850 0.5668 4.66%
I Fund 26.1872 0.3023 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.