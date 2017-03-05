Sports Listen

Cubs 9, Rangers 9

By master
and The Associated Press March 5, 2017 6:46 pm < a min read
Chicago Texas
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Ja.Baez 2b 4 0 1 0 C.Gomez cf 2 1 0 0
Androli rf 1 0 0 0 DShelds cf 2 0 1 0
L Stlla dh 2 1 2 2 Sh.Choo dh 2 0 1 0
Cratini pr 2 2 0 0 C.Pello pr 3 1 0 0
Cntrras c 3 2 1 2 N.Mzara rf 3 1 1 1
Crporan c 1 0 0 0 T.Snder rf 2 0 1 0
Cndlrio 1b 3 1 2 0 M.Npoli 1b 3 0 1 1
El.Soto pr 1 0 0 0 R.Gzman 1b 1 1 0 0
A.Almra cf 4 2 2 4 Ro.Odor 2b 3 1 1 0
Dmnguez 1b 0 0 0 0 Rbinson 2b 2 1 1 2
M.Szczr rf 3 0 1 0 J.Lcroy c 4 1 2 0
Ia.Happ 2b 2 0 0 0 B.Hayes c 1 0 1 0
Hnnmann lf 4 0 2 1 Rya.Rua lf 3 0 1 2
C.Young 3b 4 1 1 0 J.Hying lf 2 1 1 1
Kwasaki ss 3 0 0 0 Mddbrks 3b 3 0 2 1
Jimenez lf 1 0 1 0 Mrtnson pr 1 1 1 1
Alberto ss 2 0 0 0
Bernier ss 3 0 0 0
Totals 38 9 13 9 Totals 42 9 15 9
Chicago 111 042 000—9
Texas 023 000 220—9

E_Middlebrooks (1), Alberto (3). DP_Chicago 2, Texas 0. LOB_Chicago 6, Texas 9. 2B_Almora (2), Hayes (1), Middlebrooks 2 (2). HR_La Stella (1), Contreras (2), Almora (1), Robinson (2), Hoying (2), Martinson (1). CS_Hannemann (2). SF_La Stella (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Chicago
Lester 2 3 2 2 0 1
Davis 1-3 3 3 3 1 1
Mejia 2-3 1 0 0 0 0
Uehara 1 0 0 0 0 0
Grimm 1 0 0 0 0 2
Mills 2 3 2 2 1 3
Smith BS, 0-1 2 5 2 2 0 3
Texas
Martinez 2 5 2 2 0 0
Wright 1 2 1 1 0 0
Dyson 1 0 0 0 0 1
Barnette 1-3 3 4 3 0 0
Reyes 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Loewen 2-3 1 2 0 0 0
Carter 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Bass 2 2 0 0 0 1
Alvarez 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_by_Smith (Martinson), Martinez (Contreras), Loewen (Candelario), Alvarez (Dominguez).

Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Tony Randazzo; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Mike Muchlinski.

T_3:29. A_11,048

Cubs 9, Rangers 9
