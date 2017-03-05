Cubs 9, Rangers 9

|Chicago
|Texas
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Ja.Baez 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|C.Gomez cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Androli rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|DShelds cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|L Stlla dh
|2
|1
|2
|2
|Sh.Choo dh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Cratini pr
|2
|2
|0
|0
|C.Pello pr
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Cntrras c
|3
|2
|1
|2
|N.Mzara rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Crporan c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|T.Snder rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Cndlrio 1b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|M.Npoli 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|El.Soto pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|R.Gzman 1b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|A.Almra cf
|4
|2
|2
|4
|Ro.Odor 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Dmnguez 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rbinson 2b
|2
|1
|1
|2
|M.Szczr rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|J.Lcroy c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Ia.Happ 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|B.Hayes c
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Hnnmann lf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Rya.Rua lf
|3
|0
|1
|2
|C.Young 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|J.Hying lf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Kwasaki ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Mddbrks 3b
|3
|0
|2
|1
|Jimenez lf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Mrtnson pr
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|Alberto ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|Bernier ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|38
|9
|13
|9
|Totals
|42
|9
|15
|9
|Chicago
|111
|042
|000—9
|Texas
|023
|000
|220—9
E_Middlebrooks (1), Alberto (3). DP_Chicago 2, Texas 0. LOB_Chicago 6, Texas 9. 2B_Almora (2), Hayes (1), Middlebrooks 2 (2). HR_La Stella (1), Contreras (2), Almora (1), Robinson (2), Hoying (2), Martinson (1). CS_Hannemann (2). SF_La Stella (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Chicago
|Lester
|2
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Davis
|1-3
|3
|3
|3
|1
|1
|Mejia
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Uehara
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Grimm
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Mills
|2
|3
|2
|2
|1
|3
|Smith
|BS, 0-1
|2
|5
|2
|2
|0
|3
|Texas
|Martinez
|2
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Wright
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Dyson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Barnette
|1-3
|3
|4
|3
|0
|0
|Reyes
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Loewen
|2-3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Carter
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Bass
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Alvarez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_by_Smith (Martinson), Martinez (Contreras), Loewen (Candelario), Alvarez (Dominguez).
Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Tony Randazzo; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Mike Muchlinski.
T_3:29. A_11,048