Sports Listen

Trending:

Scam on annuitants2017 budget amendmentPay adjustment?EPA protest video
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Dahlmeier secures pursuit title…

Dahlmeier secures pursuit title in biathlon World Cup

By master
and The Associated Press March 18, 2017 10:28 am < a min read
Share

OSLO, Norway (AP) — Germany’s Laura Dahlmeier secured the biathlon World Cup pursuit title after finishing ninth in Saturday’s race.

Dahlmeier came into the race with a sizeable points lead. She started 31st following a poor performance in Friday’s sprint but swiftly moved up through the field.

The German adds the pursuit title to the overall, mass start and individual titles she had already secured.

President Trump signs government reorganization order.

Finland’s Mari Laukkanen won Saturday, completing back-to-back victories following her debut win in the sprint.

Advertisement

Wearing a black armband in mourning for her shooting coach Asko Nuutinen, who died Friday following a reported heart attack, Laukkanen won by 26.5 seconds from Czech Gabriela Koukalova.

Justine Braisaz of France took third, a minute behind Laukkanen.

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Dahlmeier secures pursuit title…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1941: National Gallery of Art opens

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Fed Photo of the Day

FDA Commissioner tours Woodford Reserve distillery

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 17, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7220 0.0021 1.39%
L 2020 25.2070 0.0027 2.42%
L 2030 27.9910 0.0032 3.47%
L 2040 30.0931 0.0041 3.99%
L 2050 17.2350 0.0025 4.47%
G Fund 15.2622 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.4910 0.0202 0.94%
C Fund 32.9489 -0.0433 5.95%
S Fund 43.0302 0.0910 4.66%
I Fund 26.4075 0.0371 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.