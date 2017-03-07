Sports Listen

Dameyune Craig returns to Florida State as an assistant

March 7, 2017
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Dameyune Craig has rejoined Jimbo Fisher’s staff at Florida State.

Craig, who was quarterbacks coach from 2010-12, has been hired as an offensive quality control assistant. The Seminoles, who were 10-3 last season, began spring practices on Monday.

After leaving Florida State, Craig was an assistant at Auburn for three seasons (2013-15) and was the wide receivers coach last season at LSU.

Fisher says Craig’s addition is a natural fit because of his knowledge of the offensive scheme. Besides coaching in it, Craig played in it when Fisher was the quarterbacks coach at Auburn (1993-98).

During his first stint at Florida State, Craig coached Christian Ponder and EJ Manuel, who were first-round picks in the NFL draft, and helped recruit Jameis Winston, who won the Heisman Trophy in 2013 and led FSU to its third national championship.

More AP college football: www.collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

