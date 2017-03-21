Daniel Sedin scores in OT to lift Canucks over Blackhawks

CHICAGO (AP) — Daniel Sedin scored a power-play goal 2:12 into overtime and the Vancouver Canucks beat the Chicago Blackhawks 5-4 on Tuesday night to end a six-game skid.

With his twin brother Henrik Sedin screening goalie Scott Darling, Daniel Sedin connected on a high, long shot. The score withstood a video review for goaltender interference and snapped the Blackhawks’ five-game winning streak.

Chicago rookie Ryan Hartman scored his second goal of the game with 1:03 left in the third period to tie it at 4. The Blackhawks rallied with three goals in the third period to send it to overtime.

Vancouver’s Brandon Sutter scored two goals to end a 13-game drought. Sutter, along with Henrik Sedin and Reid Boucher, connected on three of the Canucks’ first five shots as Vancouver pounced on Chicago mistakes to build a 4-1 advantage.

Ryan Miller made 40 saves as the Canucks were outshot 44-15.

Marian Hossa scored his 23rd goal and Richard Panik his 20th in the third period to help Chicago storm back late for a second straight game.

Chicago All-Star Corey Crawford made just six saves on 10 shots before being relieved by Darling after Sutter scored his second goal — and 17th of the season — at 2:15 of the third.

The Blackhawks’ Central Division lead over Minnesota dropped to six points after the Wild’s 3-2 win over San Jose.

The fading Canucks entered having lost four straight in regulation and were 0-4-2 in their last six.

Vancouver had been outscored 21-9 in the six-game slide and 15-5 in the last four.

The Canucks cashed in on Chicago lapses and scored on three straight shots late in the first and early in the second to take a 3-1 lead.

After slipping to the crease uncovered, Henrik Sedin opened the scoring with 59.5 seconds left in the first. Crawford had no chance on his point-blank backhand deflection of Daniel Sedin’s snappy feed from the right boards.

Sutter made it 2-0 just 1:33 into the second after Blackhawks rookie Nick Schmaltz lost the puck just inside the Chicago blue line. Jayson Megna whipped it down low to Sutter, who moved in alone and faked Crawford to the ice.

Hartman cut it to 2-1 with a power-play goal at 3:15, beating Miller with a nifty fake after darting down the slot alone to cap a slick passing play with Hossa and Schmaltz.

Panik came inches from tying it during a power play two minutes later, but his close-in shot clanked off the left post.

Instead, Boucher scored on the Canucks’ next shot at 7:45 to make it 3-1. After slipping behind Chicago’s defense, he cut toward the crease and tipped in Christopher Tanev’s feed.

Sutter made it 4-1 when he completed a 2-on-1 break with Jack Skille.

Hossa’s one-timed drive from the right circle at 5:48 cut it to 4-2. Panik narrowed it to 4-3 on a screened shot from the high slot at 2:22 later.

NOTES: Blackhawks D Johnny Oduya was back after being rested on Sunday versus Colorado. … Chicago C Artem Anisimov sat out his fourth game with a lower-body injury. … The Sedins combined on goals for the 703rd and 704th times, second only to Wayne Gretzky and Jari Kurri. … Before the game, the Blackhawks held a moment of silence for former Chicago Bulls GM Jerry Krause, whose death was confirmed Tuesday by the NBA team.

UP NEXT:

Canucks: At St. Louis on Thursday in the third of a five-game trip.

Blackhawks: Host Dallas on Thursday, then play six of their final eight regular season games on the road.