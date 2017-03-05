Daum, South Dakota State roll to 83-73 win over Denver

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Mike Daum scored 33 points on 9-for-18 shooting and No. 4 seed South Dakota State rolled to an 83-73 win over fifth-seeded Denver in a Summit League Tournament quarterfinal Sunday night.

The Jackrabbits will play top seeded, in-state rival South Dakota in the semifinals Monday.

Reed Tellinghuisen added 18 points for SDSU (16-16) and Chris Howell scored 10. Daum, who scored a career-high 51 points against Fort Wayne on Feb. 18, made 13 of 15 free throws.

SDSU opened the second half with an 18-5 run to go up 61-41 with 15:30 to play. Daum made two layups and four free throws during the run and the Jackrabbits led by double figures the rest of the way.

Denver (16-14) trimmed the gap with a 12-5 spurt over the final four minutes and capped the scoring when Duke Douglas slammed in a dunk with 10 seconds left.

C.J. Bobbitt led Denver with 16 points, Joe Rosga and Ade Murkey scored 10 apiece.