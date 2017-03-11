Davis scores 46 to lead Pelicans over Hornets 125-122 in OT

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Anthony Davis had 46 points and 21 rebounds, and the New Orleans Pelicans defeated the Charlotte Hornets 125-122 in overtime Saturday night with DeMarcus Cousins sitting on the bench during crunch time.

Davis had 15 points in the fourth quarter and nine more in overtime, including a three-point play on an offensive rebound to put the Pelicans ahead for good with 1:11 left. Davis finished 18 of 31 from the field and was 4 of 5 from 3-point range.

Jordan Crawford had 19 points and Jrue Holiday added 15 points and 13 assists as the Pelicans improved to 3-6 since adding Cousins. But Cousins didn’t play a big role in the win. He didn’t play after picking up his fifth foul with 9:35 left in regulation.

The Pelicans’ win offset an impressive night from Marvin Williams, who had a season-high 27 points to go along with 10 rebounds for Charlotte.