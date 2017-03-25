Sports Listen

DC council signals support for Newsham as police chief

By master
and The Associated Press March 25, 2017 11:06 am < a min read
WASHINGTON (AP) — Members of the D.C. Council have signaled their support for Peter Newsham as the city’s new police chief.

Mayor Muriel Bowser last month announced the appointment of Newsham, a nearly 30-year veteran of the police department, to lead the force. Newsham had served as interim chief since Cathy Lanier’s departure last year to become the security chief for the National Football League.

Newsham’s appointment was subject to approval by the Council, which met Friday.

The Washington Post reports (http://wapo.st/2nneUU4 ) that council members signaled support for Newsham, despite mixed reviews from those who spoke.

Among other things, Newsham was criticized for his aggressive handling of large demonstrations in Washington, and for past allegations that he physically abused his ex-wife. Newsham has denied those accusations, which did not result in criminal charges.

