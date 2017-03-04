Sports Listen

Defensive Linemen Who Have Been Selected No. 1 Overall

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press March 4, 2017 10:00 pm < a min read
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A list of defensive linemen who have been selected No. 1 overall in the NFL draft (with draft year, player name, position, school and NFL team that selected them):

2014 — Jadeveon Clowney, DE, South Carolina (Texans)

2006 — Mario Williams, DE, North Carolina State (Texans)

2000 — Courtney Brown, DE, Penn State (Browns)

1994 — Dan Wilkinson, DT, Ohio State (Bengals)

1992 — Steve Emtman, DT, Washington (Indianapolis Colts)

1991 — Russell Maryland, DT, Miami (Cowboys)

1985 — Bruce Smith, DE, Virginia Tech (Bills)

1982 — Kenneth Sims, DT, Texas (Patriots)

1976 — Lee Roy Selmon, DE, Oklahoma (Buccaneers)

1974 — Ed ‘Too Tall’ Jones, DE, Tennessee State (Cowboys)

1973 — John Matuszak, DE, Tampa (Houston Oilers)

1972 — Walt Patulski, DT, Notre Dame (Bills)

1967 — Bubba Smith, DE, Michigan State (Baltimore Colts)

1963 — Buck Buchanan, DT, Grambling (Chiefs) (AFL Draft)

