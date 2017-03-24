Sports Listen

Trending:

TRICARE reforms?Trump budget imbroglioImproving Air Force readinessICE needs 10K agents
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Dell Match Play Tee Times

Dell Match Play Tee Times

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press March 24, 2017 7:50 pm < a min read
Share
All Times EDT
At Austin Country Club
Austin, Texas
Yardage: 7,108. Par: 71
Fourth Round
Saturday
(Seedings in parentheses)

8:30 a.m. — Kevin Na (46), United States, vs. Bill Haas (42), United States.

8:41 a.m. — Marc Leishman (28), United States, vs. Phil Mickelson (14), United States.

8:52 a.m. — Jon Rahm (21), Spain, vs. Charles Howell III (61), United States.

Sponsored Content: Why Governance, Risk and Compliance is Everyone’s Business - Download the Executive Brief Today.

9:03 a.m. — Soren Kjeldsen (62), Denmark, vs. William McGirt (48), United States.

Advertisement

9:14 a.m. — Hideto Tanihara (54), Japan, vs. Paul Casey (12), England.

9:25 a.m. — Ross Fisher (47), England, vs. Bubba Watson (13), United States.

9:36 a.m. — Alex Noren (8), Sweden, vs. Brooks Koepka (20), United States.

9:47 a.m. — Dustin Johnson (1), United States, vs. Zach Johnson (44), United States.

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Dell Match Play Tee Times
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1958: Elvis Presley inducted into the U.S. Army

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Photo of the Day

Students pilot a bomb disposal robot

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 24, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6930 0.0038 1.39%
L 2020 25.1054 0.0073 2.42%
L 2030 27.8051 0.0109 3.47%
L 2040 29.8529 0.0133 3.99%
L 2050 17.0744 0.0083 4.47%
G Fund 15.2692 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.5973 0.0185 0.94%
C Fund 32.4800 -0.0266 5.95%
S Fund 42.0464 0.0307 4.66%
I Fund 26.3989 0.0716 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.