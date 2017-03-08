Sports Listen

Delle Donne shares congratulatory note from Biden

By master
and The Associated Press March 8, 2017 1:59 pm < a min read
WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Vice President Joe Biden is looking forward to watching former Delaware star and 2015 WNBA MVP Elena Delle Donne play for the Washington Mystics.

Delle Donne tweeted a photo Tuesday of a letter Biden sent congratulating her on her recent move to the Mystics. He says he’s looking forward to watching her play in Washington. He jokes that Washington is a great city, but the best part is that “it’s only a short train ride from our home state of Delaware.” Below the typed message Biden writes that he’s proud of Delle Donne — “both your skill and your courage.”

Delle Donne thanks Biden for his note and says they’d love to have him come to a Mystics game.

