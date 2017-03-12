Sports Listen

Trending:

Official TimePostal ServiceGSAFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Derby fires McClaren after…

Derby fires McClaren after ‘team unity and morale’ declines

By master
and The Associated Press March 12, 2017 5:03 pm < a min read
Share

DERBY, England (AP) — Derby County has fired former England manager Steve McClaren for the second time in less than two years and delivered a damning critique of his reign.

The second-tier League Championship club says there has been a “significant, unexpected and persistent decline in results, team unity and morale.”

The 55-year-old McClaren returned to the central England club in October, following his May 2015 dismissal. Derby has won once in nine league matches and is 10 points from the playoff places with nine games remaining.

Federal employee bill tracker: How pending legislation could affect your bottom line

Chairman Mel Morris says “the heartbeat, commitment, focus and passion has been lacking something fundamental.”

Advertisement

McLaren is the last England manager to fail to qualify for a tournament, losing his job after 18 months in 2007 after missing out on the 2008 European Championship.

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Derby fires McClaren after…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1864: Lincoln signs Grant's commission to command Army

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Interior Secretary Zinke receives ceremonial pipe from Blackfeet Nation

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 10, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6727 0.0212 1.39%
L 2020 25.0895 0.0553 2.42%
L 2030 27.8007 0.0920 3.47%
L 2040 29.8550 0.1152 3.99%
L 2050 17.0815 0.0745 4.47%
G Fund 15.2553 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.4011 0.0158 0.94%
C Fund 32.8556 0.1073 5.95%
S Fund 42.3776 0.1681 4.66%
I Fund 25.8687 0.2366 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.