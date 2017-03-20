Sports Listen

Detroit Lions sign free agent DT Jordan Hill

By master
March 20, 2017
ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions have signed free agent defensive tackle Jordan Hill.

Hill is entering his fifth NFL season after previously playing for the Jacksonville Jaguars and Seattle Seahawks. He was drafted by the Seahawks in the third round in 2013.

Hill has seven sacks in 31 career games. He played in four games for the Jaguars last season, making no starts. In 2014, he had 5 ½ sacks in a reserve role for Seattle.

The Lions announced the move Monday and did not release contract terms.

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL .

