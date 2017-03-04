Sports Listen

Devils-Bruins Sum

By master
March 4, 2017
New Jersey 0 1 1—2
Boston 0 2 1—3

First Period_None.

Second Period_1, Boston, Krug 6 (Bergeron, Pastrnak), 7:06 (pp). 2, New Jersey, Smith-pelly 4 (Palmieri, Santini), 11:48. 3, Boston, Carlo 6 (Bergeron, Backes), 18:25.

Third Period_4, New Jersey, Palmieri 20 (Hall), 5:51. 5, Boston, Spooner 11 (Vatrano, Stafford), 8:18.

Shots on Goal_New Jersey 5-7-5_17. Boston 16-12-12_40.

Power-play opportunities_New Jersey 0 of 1; Boston 1 of 5.

Goalies_New Jersey, Schneider 19-20-10 (40 shots-37 saves). Boston, Khudobin 4-5-1 (17-15).

A_17,565 (17,565). T_2:42.

Referees_Wes McCauley, Garrett Rank. Linesmen_Michel Cormier, Ryan Galloway.

