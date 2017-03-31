Sports Listen

Devils-Islanders Sum

By master
March 31, 2017
New Jersey 0 0 1—1
N.Y. Islanders 1 1 0—2

First Period_1, N.Y. Islanders, Lee 29 (Tavares, Boychuk), 5:44 (pp).

Second Period_2, N.Y. Islanders, Beauvillier 9 (Chimera, Ho-sang), 17:54.

Third Period_3, New Jersey, Henrique 20 (Zacha, Quenneville), 11:23 (pp).

Shots on Goal_New Jersey 6-10-11_27. N.Y. Islanders 10-16-12_38.

Power-play opportunities_New Jersey 1 of 3; N.Y. Islanders 1 of 10.

Goalies_New Jersey, Kinkaid 7-12-3 (38 shots-36 saves). N.Y. Islanders, Halak 8-9-5 (27-26).

A_13,766 (15,813). T_2:40.

Referees_Kendrick Nicholson, Tim Peel. Linesmen_Steve Miller, Kiel Murchison.

