Devils-Islanders Sums

|New Jersey
|0
|0
|1—1
|N.Y. Islanders
|1
|1
|0—2
First Period_1, N.Y. Islanders, Lee 29 (Tavares, Boychuk), 5:44 (pp). Penalties_Seidenberg, NYI, (tripping), 3:27; Blandisi, NJ, (cross checking), 4:17; Blandisi, NJ, (delay of game), 9:11; Noesen, NJ, (slashing), 10:27; Hall, NJ, (unsportsmanlike conduct), 13:59; Coleman, NJ, (holding), 14:21.
Second Period_2, N.Y. Islanders, Beauvillier 9 (Chimera, Ho-sang), 17:54. Penalties_Coleman, NJ, (delay of game), 3:24; Bennett, NJ, (high sticking), 8:58; Boychuk, NYI, (roughing), 19:39.
Third Period_3, New Jersey, Henrique 20 (Zacha, Quenneville), 11:23 (pp). Penalties_Hickey, NYI, (holding), 9:42; Bennett, NJ, (hooking), 15:18; Santini, NJ, (interference), 18:03; Lovejoy, NJ, Major (fighting), 19:13; Lee, NYI, Major (fighting), 19:13; Lovejoy, NJ, served by Blandisi, (cross checking), 19:13.
Shots on Goal_New Jersey 6-10-11_27. N.Y. Islanders 10-16-12_38.
Power-play opportunities_New Jersey 1 of 3; N.Y. Islanders 1 of 10.
Goalies_New Jersey, Kinkaid 7-12-3 (38 shots-36 saves). N.Y. Islanders, Halak 8-9-5 (27-26).
A_13,766 (15,813). T_2:40.
Referees_Kendrick Nicholson, Tim Peel. Linesmen_Steve Miller, Kiel Murchison.